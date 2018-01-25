25.01.2018, 07:12

VIDEO | Mihkel Räim pääses San Juani velotuuril finišipildile


Ivar Jurtšenko
Ivar Jurtšenko
toimetaja
Mihkel Räim
Mihkel RäimFoto: Dvir Almog

Argentinas jätkuval San Juani velotuuri 4. etapil sekkus kõrgete kohtade jagamisse Mihkel Räim (Israel Cycling Academy).

Tuuri pikim, 182km pikkune etapp kulmineerus suure grupifinišiga, kus kandvat rolli etendas QuickStepi meeskond. Neile ka etapivõit, esimesena tuiskas üle finišijoone argentiinlane Maximiliano Richeze.


Mihkel Räim sai kahe Itaalia sprinteri järel 4. koha. Lisaks Richezele edestasid Räime veel Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) ja Matteo Pelucchi (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Üldarvestuses on eestlane 41. kohal, juhib itaallane Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates). Sadulas püsib 159 ratturit. Mitmepäevasõit lõpeb pühapäeval.


Velotuuri 4. etapi finiš:

