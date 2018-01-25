VIDEO | Mihkel Räim pääses San Juani velotuuril finišipildile

Tuuri pikim, 182km pikkune etapp kulmineerus suure grupifinišiga, kus kandvat rolli etendas QuickStepi meeskond. Neile ka etapivõit, esimesena tuiskas üle finišijoone argentiinlane Maximiliano Richeze.

Left out of podium behind the WT riders today in @vueltasanjuanok , not bad but we can do better for sure #yallaAcademy 📸 by @bettiniphoto pic.twitter.com/dEjFH8yDKw — Mihkel Räim (@mihkelraim) January 25, 2018

Mihkel Räim sai kahe Itaalia sprinteri järel 4. koha. Lisaks Richezele edestasid Räime veel Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) ja Matteo Pelucchi (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Üldarvestuses on eestlane 41. kohal, juhib itaallane Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates). Sadulas püsib 159 ratturit. Mitmepäevasõit lõpeb pühapäeval.

#VueltaSJ2018 recap with photos

- @Giacomonizzolo sprinted to 2nd in S4, to show he is heading in the right direction.

- strong crosswinds split the peloton

- heavy rains the night before caused start to be delayed by 1hr and for a "river crossing" neutralization 25kms to go pic.twitter.com/e6YnV6Aa1t