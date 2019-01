Taaramäel tervis jukerdab, laager lõppes treeningu keskel autosse istumisega

View this post on Instagram

Camp finish 😎 not good feelings in this last days, some health problems, meany trainings i just rided alone and only 50-60km. Also today abondon 😛 season is longue have tine to recover.

Loe veel

