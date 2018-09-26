Pruus edestas Etnas endist maanteeässa ning oli UCI sarja maratonil neljas
Paari aasta tagune maastikurattamaratoni Euroopa meister Peeter Pruus (Torpado-Sudtirol) saavutas Itaalias peetud UCI sarja maratonil neljanda koha.
Paari aasta tagune maastikurattamaratoni Euroopa meister Peeter Pruus (Torpado-Sudtirol) saavutas Itaalias peetud UCI sarja maratonil neljanda koha.
78 km pikkuse Etna maratoni võitis Kolumbia mees Diego Alfonso Arias Cuervo (Giant-Liv Polimedical), kellel kulus mägise distantsi läbimiseks aega 3:43.59. Teine oli sama lõpuajaga Pruusi meeskonnakaaslane Riccardo Chiarini.
Eestlane kaotas kahele paremale pisut üle kahe minuti ja oli neljas. Tema seljataga sai viienda koha endine maanteeäss 48-aastane Francesco Casagrande. Itaallane oli aastatuhande vahetusel maailma üks paremaid ühepäevasõitjaid.
Pruus pudenes esikoha konkurentsist tänu ebaõnnele, ühel laskumisel läks kett kahel korral esimese hammasratta pealt maha.
View this post on Instagram
Saturdays race at Etna, uci marathon world series. It was a fast and hard race from the start. The terrain quite hilly and rocky. Also strange lanscape with the vulcanic ash and rocks. 78kms and 2700m of climbing. Me and teammate @chiaro20 worked well together. Kept the tempo high to try to catch superstrong @medved8383 , who already attacked on the first climb. (He got lost at one point) Unfortunatelly at one decent dropped my chain twice!! What an amateur mistake. After that could not get back to the front. Was left to ride for 3rd and 4th place. I think in the first part I was pulling a bit too hard (after power file check, confirmed that) and after 3h ran out of fuel. @francescofailli got away on the climb and I was left to finish on 4th place, teammate 2nd.. Not too bad, legs were good. Just need to keep the form for another 3weeks. Was a great race and hope to be back next year #etnamarathon2018 #sicily #teamwork #estonianchampion #keeppushing #torpadosüdtirol #fatclimber photo credits @antonellonaddeo
Personalivaldkonda juhtiv nõunik
JUSTIITSMINISTEERIUM
Tähtaeg: 30.09.2018
Toiduosakonna juhataja
VETERINAAR- JA TOIDUAMET
Tähtaeg: 04.10.2018
Metsaosakonna juhataja
KESKKONNAMINISTEERIUM
Tähtaeg: 04.10.2018
Müügimeeskonna juht
LUNA GROUP (ARIKO RESERV OÜ)
Tähtaeg: 08.10.2018
Kontrolli oma veebilehitseja lisasid või pöördu abi saamiseks IT-spetsialisti poole.