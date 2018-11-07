07.11.2018, 12:49

Kõigest 36aastasena läks manala teele tipptiimis sõitnud rattaproff

Ivar Jurtšenko
Ivar Jurtšenko
toimetaja 
Saxo Banki meeskonda kuulunud Jonathan Cantwell
Saxo Banki meeskonda kuulunud Jonathan CantwellFoto: Bogdan Cristel, Reuters/Scanpix

Kurb teade saabus Austraaliast, kus kõigest 36aastasena suri endine jalgrattaproff Jonathan Cantwell.

Elukutseline oli ta aastatel 2008 - 2014, sõites kaks hooaega ka World Touri meeskonnas Saxo Bank.

2012. aastal sõitis ta Tour de France´il lõpetades ühe etapi kuuendana.

Cantwellil avastati mõne aasta eest vähkkasvaja. Teda jäävad leinama abikaasa ja kaks last.



