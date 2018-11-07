Kõigest 36aastasena läks manala teele tipptiimis sõitnud rattaproff

Elukutseline oli ta aastatel 2008 - 2014, sõites kaks hooaega ka World Touri meeskonnas Saxo Bank.

2012. aastal sõitis ta Tour de France´il lõpetades ühe etapi kuuendana.

Cantwellil avastati mõne aasta eest vähkkasvaja. Teda jäävad leinama abikaasa ja kaks last.

The Australian cycling community is in mourning over the death of Jonathan Cantwell, aged 36.

Cycling Australia is deeply saddened by the passing of Jonathan Cantwell. We extend our thoughts to his family and friends at this time.

If you need support and information about suicide prevention, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14. pic.twitter.com/ZkpvwCEYDq