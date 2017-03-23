Eilsel Saksamaa ja Inglismaa sõprusmängul Dortmundis võis Briti fännide suust kuulda teise maailmasõja aegset lastelaulu "10 Saksa pommitajat", mida sakslastega kohtudes ikka aeg-ajalt jörisetakse. Eilse Londoni terrorirünnaku taustal mõjus see aga paljudele televaatajatele solvavalt.

"Võiks ju arvata, et tänaste Londoni sündmuste puhul näitavad Inglise fännid pisut klassi ja ei laula "10 Saksa pommitaja" laulu". Kahjuks pole see nii!" kirjutas üks Twitteri kasutaja.

"Inglise fännid on vist unustanud, mis täna UK-s juhtus!" pahandas teine.

You'd think after events in London today Eng fans would show a bit of class and not sing '10 German bombers in the air'. Sadly not!— Alex Squires (@AlexSquires) March 22, 2017

England fans singing 10 German bombers in the stadium,seems they've forgot whats happened back in the UK today! #GERENG #WestminsterAttack 😡— aled davies (@aledcilie) March 22, 2017

Londoni Westminsteri sillal niitis eile terrorist maha jalakäijaid ja pussitas parlamendihoone juures surnuks politseiniku. Rünnakus hukkus kokku neli inimest. Täna hommikul oli veel Londoni haiglates 29 vigastatut, neist seitsme seisund oli kriitiline. Rünnaku eest on vastutuse võtnud ISIS.

Inglise jalgpalliliit teatas, et korraldab pühapäeval MM-valikmängu eel Leeduga minutilise leinaseisaku.

"10 Saksa pommitajat" laulu sõnad:

"There were 10 German bombers in the air,

There were 10 German bombers in the air,

There were 10 German bombers, 10 German bombers,

10 German bombers in the air.

And the RAF from England shot 1 down,

And the RAF from England shot 1 down,

And the RAF from England, RAF from England,

The RAF from England shot 1 down."

Tõlge: "Õhus oli 10 Saksa pommitajat, kuniks RAF (Royal Air Force - Briti õhujõud) ühe alla lasi." Igas salmis jääb üks pommitaja vähemaks. Viimases salmis lauldakse: "Ühtegi Saksa pommitajat pole enam järel, sest RAF lasi nad alla."