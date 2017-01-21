📸 Will Ferrell the Red? 👀#LIVSWA pic.twitter.com/G1FXzrObb7— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 21, 2017
Will Ferrell - not your everyday visitor! 👌#LIVSWA pic.twitter.com/RbXsBdgVKr— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 21, 2017
Ragnar Klavani koduklubi Liverpool postitas oma Twitteri kontole foto ja video sellest, kuidas tänast kohtumist Swanseaga jälgib kohapealt USA näitleja Will Ferrell.
