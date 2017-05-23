Twitteri reaktsioonid: Manchesteri jalgpallurid avaldavad terrorirünnaku ohvritele toetust ja kaastunnet

Eile hilisõhtul Manchester Arenal toimunud pommiplahvatuses hukkunute ja vigastatute toetuseks on Twitteris säutsunud teiste seas ka Manchester Unitedi ja Manchester City jalgpallurid.

Oma kaastundeavaldused on edastanud näiteks Mancester Unitedi endine keskkaitsja Rio Ferdinand, Unitedi ründaja Marcus Rashford, Manchester City ja Belgia koondise kapten Vincent Kompany ja paljud teised.

Enesetaputerrorist õhkis kell 22.35 kohaliku aja järgi lõhkeseadme Manchester Arena väljapääsu lähedal pärast poplaulja Ariana Grande kontserti, tappes vähemalt 22 ja vigastades üle poolesaja inimese. Manchesteri politsei käistleb juhtunut kui terrorismiakti, kuigi ükski rühmitus veel rünnaku eest vastutust pole võtnud.

It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services.— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2017

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It's a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity— Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 22, 2017

WTF - saying my prayers for the families affected and for my city - utter despicable act— Philip Neville (@fizzer18) May 23, 2017

Truly awful news from the great city of Manchester. Thoughts are with all those affected.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 22, 2017

Just heard the news what's happening in Manchester.. hope everyone safe & sound! 🙏🏽— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 22, 2017

Absolutely shocked to hear the news this morning. Thoughts with all that lost loved ones & prayers for those being treated in hospitals 🙏🏾😢❤— Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 23, 2017