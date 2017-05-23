Inglise liiga
Inglise liiga
23.05.2017, 11:06

Twitteri reaktsioonid: Manchesteri jalgpallurid avaldavad terrorirünnaku ohvritele toetust ja kaastunnet

Gunnar Leheste
reporter
ekraanitõmmis Rio Ferdinandi Twitteri leheküljest

Eile hilisõhtul Manchester Arenal toimunud pommiplahvatuses hukkunute ja vigastatute toetuseks on Twitteris säutsunud teiste seas ka Manchester Unitedi ja Manchester City jalgpallurid.

Oma kaastundeavaldused on edastanud näiteks Mancester Unitedi endine keskkaitsja Rio Ferdinand, Unitedi ründaja Marcus Rashford, Manchester City ja Belgia koondise kapten Vincent Kompany ja paljud teised.

Enesetaputerrorist õhkis kell 22.35 kohaliku aja järgi lõhkeseadme Manchester Arena väljapääsu lähedal pärast poplaulja Ariana Grande kontserti, tappes vähemalt 22 ja vigastades üle poolesaja inimese. Manchesteri politsei käistleb juhtunut kui terrorismiakti, kuigi ükski rühmitus veel rünnaku eest vastutust pole võtnud.

