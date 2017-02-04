Kui Briti meedia ennustas eile, et Liverpooli peatreener Jürgen Klopp saadab Hulli vastu sama kaitseliini, mis teenis teisipäeval liider Chelsea vastu 1:1 viigi, siis tegelikult jääb Dejan Lovren põlvevigastuse tõttu mängust eemale. Ragnar Klavan ei kuulu aga koosseisu haigestumise tõttu.

Liverpooli tänane koosseis:

Seotud lood:
Liverpool viigistas koduväljakul liider Chelseaga, Arsenal sai üllatuskaotuse (78) 31. jaanuar 2017
Liverpool andis keskkaitsja kahe miljoni eest laenule (3) 01. veebruar 2017

Premier League`i mängud laupäeval:
kell 14.30 Chelsea - Arsenal 3:1
17.00 Watford - Burnley
17.00 Hull City - Liverpool
17.00 Everton - Bournemouth
17.00 West Bromwich - Stoke City
17.00 Southampton - West Ham
17.00 Crystal Palace - Sunderland
19.30 Tottenham - Middlesbrough

Delfi Sport