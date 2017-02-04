Kui Briti meedia ennustas eile, et Liverpooli peatreener Jürgen Klopp saadab Hulli vastu sama kaitseliini, mis teenis teisipäeval liider Chelsea vastu 1:1 viigi, siis tegelikult jääb Dejan Lovren põlvevigastuse tõttu mängust eemale. Ragnar Klavan ei kuulu aga koosseisu haigestumise tõttu.
Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan miss today's game due to a knee injury and illness respectively #HULLIV
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 4, 2017
Liverpooli tänane koosseis:
📋| The #LFC team to face @HullCity #HULLIV pic.twitter.com/jWBKihaRaC
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 4, 2017
Premier League`i mängud laupäeval:
kell 14.30 Chelsea - Arsenal 3:1
17.00 Watford - Burnley
17.00 Hull City - Liverpool
17.00 Everton - Bournemouth
17.00 West Bromwich - Stoke City
17.00 Southampton - West Ham
17.00 Crystal Palace - Sunderland
19.30 Tottenham - Middlesbrough
This is what the top of the table looks like after Matchweek 23... pic.twitter.com/Hv1ZQFS65f
— Premier League (@premierleague) February 2, 2017