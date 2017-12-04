Liverpool sai FA Cupil raske loosi

Eesti jalgpallikoondislase Ragnar Klavani koduklubi Liverpool sattus Inglismaa FA Cupi 1/32-finaalis vastamisi linnarivaal Evertoniga. Kohtumine peetakse jaanuari alguses Anfieldi staadionil.
Teistele tippklubidele oli karikasarja 3. ringi loos märksa armulisem - tiitlikaitsja Arsenal kohtub võõrsil esiliigaklubi Nottingham Forestiga, Premier League`i liider Manchester City kodus Burnley`ga, Manchester United võõrustab Derbyt ja Chelsea sõidab külla Norwich Cityle.
1/32-finaalid mängitakse 5.-7. jaanuarini 2018.
3. ringi paarid:
Ipswich Town - Sheffield United
Watford - Bristol City
Birmingham City - Burton Albion
Liverpool - Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion - Crystal Palace
Aston Villa - Woking või Peterborough United
Bournemouth - AFC Fylde või Wigan
Coventry City - Stoke City
Newport County - Leeds United
Bolton Wanderers - Huddersfield Town
Port Vale - Bradford City
Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
Brentford - Notts County
Queens Park Rangers - MK Dons
Manchester United - Derby County
Forest Green Rovers või Exeter City - West Bromwich Albion
Doncaster Rovers - Slough Town või Rochdale
Tottenham Hotspur - AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough - Sunderland
Fleetwood võiHereford - Leicester City
Blackburn Rovers või Crewe Alexandra - Hull City
Cardiff City - Mansfield Town
Manchester City - Burnley
Shrewsbury Town - West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Swansea City
Stevenage - Reading
Newcastle United - Luton Town
Millwall - Barnsley
Fulham - Southampton
Wycombe Wanderers - Preston North End
Norwich City - Chelsea
Gillingham või Carlisle United - Sheffield Wednesday