Inglise liiga
Inglise liiga
Link kopeeritud!
04.12.2017, 21:43

Liverpool sai FA Cupil raske loosi

 (1)
Delfi Sport
RUS
Ragnar Klavan
Ragnar KlavanAFP

Eesti jalgpallikoondislase Ragnar Klavani koduklubi Liverpool sattus Inglismaa FA Cupi 1/32-finaalis vastamisi linnarivaal Evertoniga. Kohtumine peetakse jaanuari alguses Anfieldi staadionil.

Teistele tippklubidele oli karikasarja 3. ringi loos märksa armulisem - tiitlikaitsja Arsenal kohtub võõrsil esiliigaklubi Nottingham Forestiga, Premier League`i liider Manchester City kodus Burnley`ga, Manchester United võõrustab Derbyt ja Chelsea sõidab külla Norwich Cityle.

1/32-finaalid mängitakse 5.-7. jaanuarini 2018.

3. ringi paarid:

Ipswich Town - Sheffield United

Watford - Bristol City

Birmingham City - Burton Albion

Liverpool - Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion - Crystal Palace

Aston Villa - Woking või Peterborough United

Bournemouth - AFC Fylde või Wigan

Coventry City - Stoke City

Newport County - Leeds United

Bolton Wanderers - Huddersfield Town

Port Vale - Bradford City

Nottingham Forest - Arsenal

Brentford - Notts County

Queens Park Rangers - MK Dons

Manchester United - Derby County

Forest Green Rovers või Exeter City - West Bromwich Albion

Doncaster Rovers - Slough Town või Rochdale

Tottenham Hotspur - AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough - Sunderland

Fleetwood võiHereford - Leicester City

Seotud lood:

Blackburn Rovers või Crewe Alexandra - Hull City

Cardiff City - Mansfield Town

Manchester City - Burnley

Shrewsbury Town - West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Swansea City

Stevenage - Reading

Newcastle United - Luton Town

Millwall - Barnsley

Fulham - Southampton

Wycombe Wanderers - Preston North End

Norwich City - Chelsea

Gillingham või Carlisle United - Sheffield Wednesday

Loe veel:
Jäta kommentaar
või kommenteeri anonüümselt
Postitades kommentaari nõustud reeglitega
Loe kommentaare Loe kommentaare

SPORT TOP

SISUTURUNDUS

Sobiva töötaja otsinguil: kuus nippi tulemuslikuks värbamiseks andmebaasiotsingu teel
Ei ole saladus ega ka uudis, et tulemuslikuks värbamiseks peab rakendama enamat kui lihtsalt kena väljanägemisega töökuulutus. 2017. aasta märtsikuus CV-Online’i tehtud uuringu tulemusena otsis viimase 30 päeva jooksul aktiivselt tööd 43% tööealisest elanikkonnast, kellest ainult viiendik jõudis kandideerimisotsuseni. Üha enam panevad inimesi uut ja arendavamat tööd otsima ootus kõrgemale töötasule ning ihalus uue väljakutse järele. Tööandja võimuses on käia eeltoodud trendidega kaasas ja vastavalt nendele kavandada enda värbamistegevus võimalikult tulemuslikult. Tööriistu tulemuslikuks värbamiseks on aga mitmeid ja nende oskuslik kasutamine on omaette meistriklass.
Loe artiklit
SISUTURUNDUS
SISUTURUNDUS

VIDEO | Kui hing ihkab eksklusiivset kodu — vaata luksuslikku ja energiatõhusat elamist
Kristiine ja kesklinna piiril asub 2016. aastal valminud luksuslik, arhitekt Riho Jagomägi projekti järgi ehitatud elamine, mis võlub äärmiselt pilkupüüdva sisekujuduse ja targa maja lahendustega. See detaildieni läbi mõeldud maja on müügis ja tõtt-öelda on eramu müügikuulutus tase omaette — videopilt annab edasi kogu selle luksuse ja kvaliteedi, mida jagub majja igal sammul.
Loe artiklit
SISUTURUNDUS

Viimased uudised