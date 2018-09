Inglise tippklubid jälgivad mängijat, kes tegi kolmanda liiga meeskonnas debüüdi 15-aastaselt

😀🙌👏



Start back school on Tuesday after the summer holidays ✅

Make your first team debut aged 15 the same evening ✅

Be part of a 2-1 win over local rivals ✅

Receive the Man of the Match award ✅

Become the club's youngest ever debutant ✅



Congrats, Luke Matheson!#RAFC pic.twitter.com/bo0SyZQ0eP