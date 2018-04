Liverpool püstitas Meistrite liigas inglaste rekordi ning tõusis esimeseks Guardiola kolmekordseks alistajaks

10 – Liverpool have reached the semi-final stage of the European Cup/Champions League for the 10th time – the only English team to have appeared in more are Man Utd (12). Stalwarts. pic.twitter.com/gPcFhb7fWF

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 10, 2018





3 – Liverpool are the first team to beat a side managed by Pep Guardiola three times in a single season. Scourge. pic.twitter.com/dXAxvMQAr2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 10, 2018





33 - Liverpool's haul of 33 goals is the most by an English team in a single Champions League season. Juggernaut. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 10, 2018





8 – Roberto Firmino has also netted eight goals in a single Champions League campaign for Liverpool – equalling Mohamed Salah's record. Competitive. https://t.co/v7XRd0wggi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 10, 2018





50 – Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 50 goals in all competitions this season (39 goals, 11 assists), 11 more than any other Premier League player. Relentless. pic.twitter.com/gdrkWBHKnA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 10, 2018