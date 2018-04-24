24.04.2018, 21:21

FOTO | Kohutav vahejuhtum: Roma fännid ründasid püksirihmadega vanemat Liverpooli fänni

 (1)
Raul Ojassaar
Raul Ojassaar
reporter
RUS
FOTO | Kohutav vahejuhtum: Roma fännid ründasid püksirihmadega vanemat Liverpooli fänni
Foto: Jonathan Northcroft/Twitter

Tänase Liverpooli ja Roma Meistrite liiga poolfinaalmängu eel leidis aset hirmus intsident, kui üks grupp Roma poolehoidjaid otsustas ühtäkki ühte Liverpooli fänni püksirihmadega rünnata.

Sündmuskohal viibinud ajakirjaniku Jonathan Northcrofti sõnul ründasid umbes 20 Roma poolehoidjat vanemat Liverpooli fänni ning jõudsid enne politsei saabumist ka põgeneda. Rünnaku ohver vajas arstiabi.






Loe veel

Seotud lood:
Jäta kommentaar
või kommenteeri anonüümselt
Postitades kommentaari nõustud reeglitega
Loe kommentaare Loe kommentaare

TOP UUDISED








Meeste käekell Aegaon Tabula Rasa Brown
360,- €
Meeste käekell Aegaon Tabula Rasa Silver
360,- €
-40% Esprit Meeste käekell ES106321001
178,20 €
106,92 €
Meeste käekell Daniel Wellington DW00100001
159,- €
-20% Meeste käekell Police NAVIGATOR PL.14799JS/04
179,- €
143,20 €
Meeste käekell Aegaon Tabula Rasa Blue/Gold
399,- €