FOTO | Kohutav vahejuhtum: Roma fännid ründasid püksirihmadega vanemat Liverpooli fänni

Sündmuskohal viibinud ajakirjaniku Jonathan Northcrofti sõnul ründasid umbes 20 Roma poolehoidjat vanemat Liverpooli fänni ning jõudsid enne politsei saabumist ka põgeneda. Rünnaku ohver vajas arstiabi.

Roma fans have just attacked Liverpool supporters with belts, outside the Albert. About 20. One guy down getting treatment

The Roma group came out of Venmore St, and attack was sudden. Picked an older Liverpool fan and atracked him. A lot of police around but they were slow on the scene. Poor guy is still down. Horrible stuff.