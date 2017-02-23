Sildaru kogus hüpete ja reilide eest kokku 369,20 punkti. Teiseks tuli šveitslanna Sarah Höfflin 309 punktiga, kolmas oli rootslanna Jennie Lee Burmansson (306,80), neljas britt Isabel Atkin (262,20), viimane britt Katie Summerhayes (222).

Juunioride võistlusel kogus Kelly vend 325,40 punkti. Enne reilide osa veel kolmandat kohta hoidnud 10-aastane Henry seljatas prantslased Alexis Ghisleni (314,60) ja Kaditane Gomis' (313,80).

Kids final overall ranking : Congrats to Henry Sildaru, 10 years old, who finished on top of the podium in @LaClusaz ! #SFRFreestyleTour pic.twitter.com/nEwV9WvevF

— SFR Freestyle Tour (@SFRFreestyle) February 23, 2017