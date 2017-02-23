Sildaru kogus hüpete ja reilide eest kokku 369,20 punkti. Teiseks tuli šveitslanna Sarah Höfflin 309 punktiga, kolmas oli rootslanna Jennie Lee Burmansson (306,80), neljas britt Isabel Atkin (262,20), viimane britt Katie Summerhayes (222).

Juunioride võistlusel kogus Kelly vend 325,40 punkti. Enne reilide osa veel kolmandat kohta hoidnud 10-aastane Henry seljatas prantslased Alexis Ghisleni (314,60) ja Kaditane Gomis' (313,80).

Delfi Sport
