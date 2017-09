Maailma tipp-ekstreemsportlased soovivad Sildarule kiiret paranemist

Hello Friends, Fans and Sponsors. I wanted to be the first to tell you about a recent training crash I had. While in New Zealand this past week, I fell and twisted my knee while training for the upcoming season. At this time I am taking all pre cautions and will be flying home to be evaluated and determine what is next in recovery. Fortunately I was able to get two great results at my first World Cup's of the season to help secure my place in the Olympics. However, until I get home and see my team of doctors and specialist we don't know how long I will be off skis or what the injury really is, but I am determined to put the work in to be back as soon as possible, but also will want to be 100% to ensure a long career. I truly thank you for all the support and I promise once we have more info and knowledge of my situation over the next couple of weeks we will be back to provide updates. All my best Kelly

