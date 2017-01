LOL, finished 25th at my first (worst) World Cup. Had solid 40min trainings for two days, both got cancelled in the middle. The competition itself got postponed to saturday and we girls didn't really do anything, but waiting the whole week. Put down the worst run of my life today, but still managed to get some WC points and didn't place last as I actually expected. 😂😂Shoutout to all the girls, who were still trying and managed to come out of this alive. Get well soon @gia_charlotte @annikarava ❤️



