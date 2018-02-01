VIDEOD | Pöörased kiirused ja kõrged hüpped! Vaata Ott Tänaku tiimikaaslase Rootsi ralli eelseid testisõite

Monte Carlo ralli küll alles lõppes, kuid autoralli MM-sarja ässad valmistuvad juba hoolega kahe nädala pärast algavaks Rootsi ralliks.
Internetiavarustesse on Tänaku tiimikaaslase Esapekka Lappi testisõitudest ilmunud mitmeid videoklippe ning võib julgelt öelda, et tegu on täiesti pööraste kiirustega!
Esapekka Lappi stiilinäited:
