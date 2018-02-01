Link kopeeritud!
01.02.2018, 10:43

VIDEOD | Pöörased kiirused ja kõrged hüpped! Vaata Ott Tänaku tiimikaaslase Rootsi ralli eelseid testisõite


Raul Ojassaar
Raul Ojassaar
reporter
RUS
VIDEOD | Pöörased kiirused ja kõrged hüpped! Vaata Ott Tänaku tiimikaaslase Rootsi ralli eelseid testisõite
Esapekka Lappi testisõidulFoto: Tuomas Töyry, Twitter

Monte Carlo ralli küll alles lõppes, kuid autoralli MM-sarja ässad valmistuvad juba hoolega kahe nädala pärast algavaks Rootsi ralliks.

Internetiavarustesse on Tänaku tiimikaaslase Esapekka Lappi testisõitudest ilmunud mitmeid videoklippe ning võib julgelt öelda, et tegu on täiesti pööraste kiirustega!

Esapekka Lappi stiilinäited:





Thierry Neuville:


Tähtede mäng
Seotud lood:
Jäta kommentaar
ARTIKLIT SAAB KOMMENTEERIDA AINULT REGISTREERITUD KASUTAJA!
Postitades kommentaari nõustud reeglitega
Loe kommentaare Loe kommentaare

SPORT TOP

Viimased uudised