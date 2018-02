VIDEO | Vaata uhkeid õhulende Rootsi ralli kuulsalt Colin's Cresti hüppelt!

Amazing job this morning @Craig_Breen @scottmartinat, up to 2nd place and 5,9 from the lead. Here they are flying over Colin’s Crest this morning ✌🏼🚗💨 @CitroenRacing @AbuDhabiRacing1 #RallySweden #GoCraig #C3WRC #WRC pic.twitter.com/pW6GecRYhO