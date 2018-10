VIDEO | Tiimilt uue hüüdnime saanud Äikese-Tänak testib Hispaanias järgmiseks ralliks

Second day of our @RallyRACC testing session has started. It’s @otttanak’s turn today.



Seems like #TornadoTanak needs to be changed to #ThunderTanak. 😅🌩#TOYOTA #YarisWRC #RallyRacc #PET #WRC #OttTanak #Rallying #Thunder #PreEventTest pic.twitter.com/teH5m9cCFR