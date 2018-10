Mõistagi vaatame meie, kuidas käis töö ralli liidri Ott Tänaku masina kallal.

Yesterday, our mechanics had only 75min to change the setup of the car from gravel to tarmac. 🔧⚙️ Every team member has to know exactly what are his tasks during the conversion.❗️

Look how it's done from the video below! 👇#TOYOTA #YarisWRC #WRC #Rallying @TOYOTA_GR pic.twitter.com/AYwaRCwuhN— TGR_WRC (@TGR_WRC) October 27, 2018