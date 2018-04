Ott Tänak: meil võib-olla selle nädalavahetuse võiduauto!

⏱ SS1:

💭 "I think this could be a winning car this weekend! We came through shakedown with a good feeling in the car, we just need a good rest tonight because I know it is going to be a tough weekend."

1️⃣ Neuville 1:54.4

2️⃣ TÄNAK +0.3

3️⃣ Ogier +0.4

4️⃣ Mikkelsen +0.5 pic.twitter.com/4c2HxrERke