11.01.2018, 12:48

FOTOD | Toyota tutvustas autot, millega hakkab uuel hooajal sõitma ka Ott Tänak

Raul Ojassaar
Raul Ojassaar
reporter
FOTOD | Toyota tutvustas autot, millega hakkab uuel hooajal sõitma ka Ott Tänak
Toyota uue aasta disain võrdluses eelmise aasta autogaFoto: Toyota

Täna toimus Birminghamis Autosport Internationali üritus, kus tutvustati muuhulgas kõikide WRC-sarja meeskondade uue aasta autosid.

Teiste seas avaldati mõistagi ka Ott Tänaku meeskonna Toyota auto kujundus, mis on suuresti sarnane eelmise aasta disainiga.

