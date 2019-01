View this post on Instagram

Two years ago I got lost during the recce of the WRC Monte Carlo... but I enjoyed the "wrong" road so much that I kept on driving for at least half an hour before turning back.. roads here are awesome and the way that the light plays with them can be stunning! #nikon #Elinchrom #RedBullPhotography #Fstopgear

Jaanus Ree (@jaanusree) on Jan 22, 2019