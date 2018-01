FOTO | Ott Tänak ja Jari-Matti Latvala lennutati stiilselt koju tagasi

New WRC season 2018 launched! 🚀 Now heading back to home and see you again in Monte-Carlo. ✌️🛩 - @jmlatvala @tgr_wrc @officialwrc #rallyemontecarlo #ASI2018 #toyotagazooracing

A post shared by Ott Tänak (@otttanak) on Jan 11, 2018 at 8:51am PST