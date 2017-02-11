Ott Tänak ja Martin Järveoja (M-Sport) püstitasid Rootsi ralli üheksandal kiiruskatsel tänapäevaste WRC-masinate keskmise kiiruse tippmargi - uued rekordnumbrid on tänasest 137,8 km/h.

Et sõitjate kiirused kujunesid oodatust suuremaks, otsustasid talveralli korraldajad pärast FIA märkust sama kiiruskatse kordusläbimise ehk 12. katse ära jätta.

Heas hoos Tänakule selline otsus just eriti soodne pole, sest nüüd on tal 31,6 kilomeetrit (tegu on ralli pikima katsega!) vähem "aega" liidritega vahet tasa teha.

.@OttTanak sets a new @OfficialWRC stage record in modern era with 137.8 km/h!. The all time record still hold by Blomqvist with 189.5 km/h pic.twitter.com/mrqq7qcJEM— Michelin Motorsport (@Michelin_Sport) February 11, 2017