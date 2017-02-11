Et sõitjate kiirused kujunesid oodatust suuremaks, otsustasid talveralli korraldajad pärast FIA märkust sama kiiruskatse kordusläbimise ehk 12. katse ära jätta.

Heas hoos Tänakule selline otsus just eriti soodne pole, sest nüüd on tal 31,6 kilomeetrit (tegu on ralli pikima katsega!) vähem "aega" liidritega vahet tasa teha.

Delfi Sport
