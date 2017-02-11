Et sõitjate kiirused kujunesid oodatust suuremaks, otsustasid talveralli korraldajad pärast FIA märkust sama kiiruskatse kordusläbimise ehk 12. katse ära jätta.
Heas hoos Tänakule selline otsus just eriti soodne pole, sest nüüd on tal 31,6 kilomeetrit (tegu on ralli pikima katsega!) vähem "aega" liidritega vahet tasa teha.
.@OttTanak sets a new @OfficialWRC stage record in modern era with 137.8 km/h!. The all time record still hold by Blomqvist with 189.5 km/h pic.twitter.com/mrqq7qcJEM— Michelin Motorsport (@Michelin_Sport) February 11, 2017
Due to safety reasons after analyzing the average speeds on SS9, SS12 Knon 2 is cancelled. This after recommendations from FIA. #RallySweden— Rally Sweden (@RallySweden) February 11, 2017