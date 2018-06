ARMSAD FOTOD | Ott Tänak ajas koos väikese pojaga "meeste asju"

Today we are having a father and son day with Ron. It’s a day full of motorsport and “men things”. 😎👨‍👦🚁🚗💨 —— #GoGeorg&Raigo #ViruRally #GrossiToidukaubad #FatherAndSonTime #FatherAndSon @toyotaeesti

A post shared by Ott Tänak (@otttanak) on Jun 16, 2018 at 5:02am PDT