VIDEO | Vaata, kuidas Fernando Alonso unelmate algus Singapuri GP-l hetkega purunes

Today was the day. The first podium for the team was a clear target. The car launch like a rocket and We could be running P2 in the first lap but we found ourselves in the wrong place at the wrong moment after RAI and VES had their contact. Thanks to the team for the superb effort all weekend and hope for better luck in Sepang. Thanks for the support #mclaren #honda #start #f1 #14 #singapore

