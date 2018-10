Eesti vormelisõitjad klaarivad võistlusrajal arveid? Aron sõitis F3 sarjas Vipsile tahtlikult otsa?

View this post on Instagram

Was told before the race that a certain driver will try to take me out and exactly that happened.. i was fighting for P2 in the championship which was looking very possible if it wasn’t for lap 1. Sad stuff but thats how it is and now i have to move on. World cup in Macau up next, let’s go get what we deserve!! 🏆

